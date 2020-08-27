States to demand answers to fiscal woes at GST meet today

NEW DELHI : State governments grappling with the economic and humanitarian shock dealt by the coronavirus pandemic will seek solutions to their fiscal woes at Thursday’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting to be chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting, called to explore ways to resolve a shortfall in the compensation fund, is expected to be stormy, as the states have a long list of problems to which they are seeking solutions and also because of the fragile rapport many states have with the Centre on account of delayed GST compensation payments.

The full-day meeting through videoconference will discuss the possibility of market borrowings to meet the requirement for funds.

But finer details such as who should borrow—the Centre, states or the council—or who should guarantee and service the debt are not easy to resolve.

The federal indirect tax body cannot take a decision without both the Centre and the states coming on board.

The Centre’s proposals will be strictly around the legal opinion given by the attorney general about its obligations to compensate states.

The states, on their part, would like the Centre to borrow at a lower cost and pay them rather than going to the market themselves and seeing their fiscal deficit go up.

“It will be better if Centre borrows and compensates the states. However, if there is any difficulty for the Centre to borrow, states can borrow, but the Centre has to become the guarantor. It should not be a burden on the state exchequer," Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Wednesday.

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac said in a tweet that the Centre should empower the GST Council to borrow to meet the compensation requirement, if necessary through an ordinance. Such borrowing can be on the strength of future receipts of an extended levy of compensation cess beyond five years, said Isaac.

The fiscal woes of the states are not limited to GST compensation. Many are not happy with the central government’s practice of raising revenue by way of cess, which does not go to the pool of tax revenue the Centre shares with states according to the Finance Commission’s formula. The government has raised ₹3.69 trillion through cesses and surcharges in FY20, senior Congress leaders said in a joint statement on Tuesday, citing PRS Legislative Research, a not-for-profit organization.

States are also unhappy with the riders the Centre added while allowing them to borrow up to 5% of their gross state domestic product, up from the earlier 3%, as part of the economic package announced to help them raise funds.

