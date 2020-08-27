States to demand answers to fiscal woes at GST meet today

The fiscal woes of the states are not limited to GST compensation. Many are not happy with the central government’s practice of raising revenue by way of cess, which does not go to the pool of tax revenue the Centre shares with states according to the Finance Commission’s formula. The government has raised ₹3.69 trillion through cesses and surcharges in FY20, senior Congress leaders said in a joint statement on Tuesday, citing PRS Legislative Research, a not-for-profit organization.