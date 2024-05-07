States to draw up customised action plans to tackle health effects of climate change
So far 34 states have sent drafts of their plans to the health ministry for approval. These plans include a set of guidelines to handle the impact of climate change on people’s health over the next five years.
New Delhi: As the broad effects of climate change, including sea level rise and extreme weather events, also extend to human health, every Indian state will frame a separate action plan to combat the effects of climate change on people’s health, government officials aware of the matter told Mint.