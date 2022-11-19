States to explore additional revenue streams for fair-price shops

New Delhi: All states and Union Territories (UTs) have been asked to explore additional revenue streams to improve the financial viability of fair-price shops, said Sanjeev Chopra, secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD).
Addressing a conference of food secretaries of states and union territories on Friday, he said the Centre was aiming to achieve full distribution of fortified rice in all government programmes by 2023-24.
“The ecosystem is fully geared up to achieve the target and States/UTs have been requested to strengthen their respective machinery in order to be fully prepared to ensure the procurement, supply and distribution of fortified rice as per the stipulated timeline," Chopra said.
He appreciated the efforts undertaken by the states to ensure food grains to migrants under the "One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC)" scheme. As an outcome of the scheme, more than 91 crore portability transactions have been recorded since its inception.
The DFPD also envisaged a new and unified scheme to strengthen the PDS technology components by standardisation of its operation and implementation of data-driven decision-making through data analytics. This scheme was aimed at transforming the entire PDS IT ecosystem by leveraging the usage of cloud and new-age technology which shall be named the Scheme for Modernisation and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System -SMART-PDS.
