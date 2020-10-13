States to get 12,000 cr in FY21 for capital spending

The 50-year interest-free loans proposal to states is a welcome move, but the size of this scheme pales in comparison to the expected shortfall in central tax devolution of ₹2.8 trillion relative to the amount budgeted by the Centre for FY21, said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ltd. “The eligibility of most states for the 50-year interest-free loans of ₹12,000 crore for capital spending appears to be rather modest, ranging from ₹31 crore for Goa to ₹1,462 crore for Uttar Pradesh. The relatively small size of the long-term loans to be provided by the Centre to the states is unlikely to provide any meaningful boost to capex in FY21, though it may allow for an accelerated settlement of pending dues of contractors or suppliers," she said.