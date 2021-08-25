Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >States to get additional 2 crore Covid vaccines to vaccinate teachers: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

States to get additional 2 crore Covid vaccines to vaccinate teachers: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

According to the health ministry, more than 58.07 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far.
1 min read . 01:36 PM IST Livemint

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Central government has requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that all states will be provided with over 2 crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in August.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister said that the Central government has requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day, September 5.

"Besides the scheme of providing vaccines to every state this month, over 2 crore additional doses of vaccine are being made available. We have requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on 5th September," Mandaviya tweeted.

According to the health ministry, more than 58.07 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 59-crore landmark on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the country reported 37,593 new cases of Covid-19 and 648 fatalities in the last 24 hours. 

