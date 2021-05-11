The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that more than 90 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses are available with states and union territories, at the moment. It claimed that over seven lakh additional doses will be delivered to states in the next three days.

"States and UTs will receive 7,29,610 additional vaccine doses in addition within the next three days," the Ministry of Health said.

So far, the central government has provided more than 18 crore vaccine doses (18,00,03,160) to states and UTs free of cost, the health ministry added.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 17,09,71,429 doses. it added.

"More than 90 lakh Covid vaccine doses (90,31,691) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces," the ministry said.

The ministry claimed that the Centre has been supporting the nationwide vaccination drive by providing Covid vaccines free of cost to states and UTs.

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from May 1. As per this strategy, the ministry said that it has been made clear that every month only 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre.

"The Centre would continue to procure its share of 50 per cent of the monthly CDL cleared vaccines and would continue to make it available to state governments free of cost as was being done earlier," it added.

