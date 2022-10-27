States told to enforce action plan over stubble burning

According to the CAQM, remote sensing data up to 24 October shows that about 39% of the sown area in Punjab has been harvested. “Rising number of fire events is a matter of concern. As per the Standard Protocol developed by ISRO for CAQM, for the period from 15 September to 26 October, 2022 total paddy residue burning events reported in Punjab are 7,036 compared to 6,463 for the same period during the last year," the ministry of environment, forest and climate said in a press release.