States turn to out-of-the-box options to cope with shortage of doctors, nurses

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), anticipating a further spike in cases, said it is setting up 100,000 beds for coronavirus patients, and doubling the number of ICU beds to 1,000. And on Sunday, the state sought Kerala’s assistance in managing the pandemic in Mumbai, requesting 50 doctors and 100 nurses from the southern state to buttress the efforts of around 5,000 doctors called in to the capital from other districts of Maharashtra.