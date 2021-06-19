Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla today wrote a letter to chief secretaries of all States to ensure that there is no complacency in adhering to covid appropriate behaviour and in the test-track-treat-vaccination strategy. The Union Home Secretary wrote the letter at a time when many parts of the country are beginning to unlock and economic activities started resuming.

Vaccination against Covid is critical to break the chain of transmission; States, UTs should step up pace of inoculation," according to the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA).

"With the decline in the number of active cases, many States and UTs have started relaxing restrictions. I would like to highlight that the decision to impose or ease the restriction has to be taken, based on the assessment of the situation at ground level. While the opening up of activities, after decline in cases is essential, the States and UTS must ensure that the whole process is carefully calibrated," the letter from MHA said.

While opening up, it would be extremely important to follow the fivefold strategy of COVID appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination Regular monitoring of COVID appropriate behaviour is required to prevent relapse. To reiterate, COVID appropriate behaviour includes mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and also proper ventilation of closed spaces.

However, easing of restrictions in some states have led to the resumption of crowding of people in markets etc. without adherence to the norms of COVID appropriate behaviour. It is, therefore essential to ensure that complacency does not set in, and there is no let-up in adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour, while opening up activities

Bhalla said to contain the spread of infection on a sustainable basis, it is necessary to continue the strategy of test track treat It may especially be ensured that the testing rate does not come down. As the situation is dynamic a close watch needs to be kept on early signs of a surge in active cases or high positivity rates A system should be in place at the micro-level to ensure that whenever cases rise in a smaller place, it Rets checked there itself through local containment measures as per the existing guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"I, therefore, urge you to issue directions to district and all other authorities concerned, to keep a close watch on the situation, while activities are opened in a cautious manner, and to scrupulously ensure that there is no complacency in adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and in the test-track-treat-vaccinate strategy," Bhalla said in his communication to states and UTs.

