Bhalla said to contain the spread of infection on a sustainable basis, it is necessary to continue the strategy of test track treat It may especially be ensured that the testing rate does not come down. As the situation is dynamic a close watch needs to be kept on early signs of a surge in active cases or high positivity rates A system should be in place at the micro-level to ensure that whenever cases rise in a smaller place, it Rets checked there itself through local containment measures as per the existing guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.