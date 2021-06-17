States want to levy cess to end fiscal woes

“The narrative of all states facing fiscal stress is not true. The relaxation in states’ borrowing should help. Ultimately, there is no other way but to run large borrowing programmes and fiscal deficits by the Centre and states in uncertain times such as these. Levy of cess should be seen as the last option by the states as otherwise they would lose bargaining power with the Centre on this matter," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor of Dr B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics in Bengaluru.