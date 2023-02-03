Home / News / India /  States/UTs told to check quality of beverages
Back

NEW DELHI : The food safety regulator has directed states and UTs to ensure compliance with the standards for non-carbonated, non-alcoholic water-based drinks.

This follows reports regarding non-compliance in the production and labelling of non-alcoholic drinks.

The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) said non-carbonated water-based beverage (non-alcoholic) means drinks containing water conforming to the standards prescribed for packaged drinking or mineral water without added carbon dioxide, and containing permitted ingredients such as sugar, honey, glucose, fructose, saft and salt substitutes, fruits or flowers or vegetables and their products extractives, herbs, spices and their derivatives and flavouring agents.

The beverages may contain caffeine not exceeding 145 parts per million.

However, the product should not be represented as “water" in any form—in the name of the product or label or through advertisement by any means.

It directed all regional directors in state and UTs to scrutinize the licence granted for these FBOs, and issue improvement notice to rectify the labels of the product and ask them to discontinue the manufacturing of such product.

The food regulator has asked states and UTs to submit the compliance report at the earliest.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout