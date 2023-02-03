States/UTs told to check quality of beverages
The Food Safety Standard Authority of India has asked states and UTs to submit the compliance report at the earliest.
NEW DELHI : The food safety regulator has directed states and UTs to ensure compliance with the standards for non-carbonated, non-alcoholic water-based drinks.
