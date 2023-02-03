NEW DELHI : The food safety regulator has directed states and UTs to ensure compliance with the standards for non-carbonated, non-alcoholic water-based drinks.

This follows reports regarding non-compliance in the production and labelling of non-alcoholic drinks.

The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) said non-carbonated water-based beverage (non-alcoholic) means drinks containing water conforming to the standards prescribed for packaged drinking or mineral water without added carbon dioxide, and containing permitted ingredients such as sugar, honey, glucose, fructose, saft and salt substitutes, fruits or flowers or vegetables and their products extractives, herbs, spices and their derivatives and flavouring agents.

The beverages may contain caffeine not exceeding 145 parts per million.

However, the product should not be represented as “water" in any form—in the name of the product or label or through advertisement by any means.

It directed all regional directors in state and UTs to scrutinize the licence granted for these FBOs, and issue improvement notice to rectify the labels of the product and ask them to discontinue the manufacturing of such product.

The food regulator has asked states and UTs to submit the compliance report at the earliest.