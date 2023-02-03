States/UTs told to check quality of beverages

The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) said non-carbonated water-based beverage (non-alcoholic) means drinks containing water conforming to the standards prescribed for packaged drinking or mineral water without added carbon dioxide, and containing permitted ingredients such as sugar, honey, glucose, fructose, saft and salt substitutes, fruits or flowers or vegetables and their products extractives, herbs, spices and their derivatives and flavouring agents.

