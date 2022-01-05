As India's tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus reached 2,135 on Wednesday, several state governments took to implementing an increasingly strict set of restrictions on movement and gatherings.

Here's a comprehensive list of curbs imposed across the country:

Delhi

A night curfew is in place with restrictions on the movement of persons from 10 pm to 5 am throughout the NCT of Delhi.

Schools, cinemas, gyms, auditoriums, assembly halls, spas, yoga institutes, amusement and water parks have been shut in Delhi.

Delhi Metro, restaurants, and bars to operate at 50% seating capacity.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons.

Social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

Religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed.

Private offices to function up to 50 per cent of staff attendance between 9 am to 5 pm (offices falling under exempted category allowed to function with 100% attendance).

A weekend curfew will be imposed. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home.

Maharashtra

Mumbai Police has issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till 15 January.

The government has decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities in the state till 15 February.

In the case of marriages, whether in enclosed or open spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons.

In the case of the last rites, only 20 persons will be allowed to remain present.

Imposition of section 144 in any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc.

Tamil Nadu

The government has imposed additional Covid-19 curbs to be in effect till 31 January.

Dine-in services at restaurants, hotels and bakeries, and amusement parks should be restricted to 50 % of the capacity.

The 50% cap will also apply to textile showrooms, jewellery shops, gyms and yoga centres, multiplex/cinema theatres (of the allowed seats), beauty spas and salons and indoor games.

Metro rail services can operate only with 50% seating capacity, while only seated passengers will be allowed in government bus services.

Participants in weddings should be restricted to 100 while only 50 persons would be allowed in death-related events.

Playschools and kindergarten sections will not run, there will also not be any direct classes for standards 1-8 till 10 January.

Classes for standards 9-12, colleges and ITIs will be held in compliance with Standard Operating Procedures while existing guidelines will apply for places of worship.

Haryana

Government offices have been ordered to operate at a 50% capacity.

Haryana government has ordered the closure of all universities and colleges till 12 January.

The government has ordered the closure of cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks.

Markets and malls have been allowed to remain open till 5 pm. Bars and restaurants have been permitted to function with 50% of their seating capacity.

Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter places such as vegetable and grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor and wine shops, malls, shopping complexes, local markets, petrol and CNG stations, milk booths, gyms and banks.

West Bengal

All academic activities in schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed. Only administrative activities shall be permitted with 50% of employees at a time in West Bengal.

Local train services in Kolkata will be available till 10 pm.

All shopping malls and markets would be allowed to remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities.

Long-distance trains will operate as per their usual schedule. Metro trains in Kolkata will also operate as per their usual timing but with 50% capacity.

Bars and restaurants were allowed to remain open with 50% capacity till 10 pm, while home delivery of food and other essential products was permitted as per usual operational hours.

All government and private offices will operate at 50% capacity and all administrative meetings will be conducted in virtual mode.

Meetings and conferences have been allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50% capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, saloons and wellness centres shall remain closed.

All entertainment parks, zoos, tourist places shall remain closed.

Shopping malls and market complexes may function with a restricted entry of people by not exceeding 50 % of the capacity at a time and up to 10 pm.

Cinema halls and theatre halls may operate with 50% of seating capacity at a time and up to 10 pm.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools have been ordered shut until Makar Sankranti, i.e., 14 January.

In districts reporting more than 1000 active cases, gyms, restaurants, cinema halls, banquets and other public places are to be run at 50% of total capacity.

Not more than 100 people to assemble in weddings and other functions taking place in closed spaces. For open spaces, 50% of the total capacity of the ground is to be filled.

Night curfew extended from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 11 pm to 5 am, from 6 January.

For the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, devotees will have to present a negative RT-PCR report done latest 48 hours before.

Karnataka

Schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards, will remain shut for two weeks from 6 January.

A seven-hour night curfew will be imposed in the state from Friday across Karnataka. It will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 pm.

Theaters, malls, pubs and bars will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Only those who have taken both the vaccine doses will be allowed to enter.

The Public transport including BMRCL will operate as per the directions of the Chief Executive of the organization to cater to the needs of people for emergent purposes during the weekend curfew.

No gatherings will be allowed in public places.

Marriage functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and prevailing guidelines issued by State Government.

Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No seva, etc, is allowed. Entry of people will be restricted to 50 persons at any given time who are fully vaccinated.

Swimming pools and gyms shall operate at 50% capacity but entry will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

Chhattisgarh

A "night clamp-down" will be in place from 10 pm to 6 am in the districts where the case positivity rate is 4% and above.

Schools, Anganwadi centres (government-run child care centres), libraries, swimming pools and other such public places will remain closed in these districts.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered a ban on rallies, processions and other kind of public events.

RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for all passengers arriving at airports in Chhattisgarh from other states, irrespective of vaccination status.

Authorities have also been asked to conduct random testing of people at railway stations and interstate borders.

Punjab

Punjab has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till 15 January.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government offices, as well as private offices.

All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc shall be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated.

All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc shall be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated.

All educational institutes, schools, colleges will remain closed. However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh authorities on Wednesday announced the imposition of night curfews throughout the state from 10 pm to 5 am.

Indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms, langers will remain closed.

Only 50% of gatherings will be allowed in marriage and banquet halls.

Odisha

Odisha has ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut till 1 February, while online classes are encouraged for students of standard 10 and 12.

All types of shops, malls, shopping complexes will remain open across the state from 5 am to 9 pm everyday. Malls/shopping complexes will operate with reduced number of customers.

Food court/food plaza shall be open for take away only. No one shall be allowed to take consume food in the mall premises.

Bihar

The government order said that pre-school and classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. However, online classes will continue.

Educational institutions for classes 9 to 12 will function with 50% capacity.

Kerala

A total of 75 people can attend marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in a closed room. While the number of people who can attend such functions in open areas has been limited to 150.

The daily cases have been spiking in India with the country seeing a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days. The country’s Covid death toll has climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 daily fatalities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.