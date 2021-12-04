A show-cause notice was issued to the station managers of Air India Airlines and Mahan Airlines of Delhi International Airport for failing to comply with the central government's Covid-19 guidelines , reported ANI .

As per the news agency, the three passengers were allowed to board flights by these airlines without filling a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha Portal and uploading a negative RT-PCR report.

The new guidelines by the central government require all passengers to mandatorily submit a self-declaration form and negative RT-PCR report of test taken 72 hours before departure in view of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

In addition to this, international passengers, especially from 'at-risk' countries, will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the first day upon arrival in India and get retested on the eighth day.

Passengers should be allowed to leave the airport only after the test results come. Also, random testing of 2% of passengers is also required to be done.

In the wake of the new guidelines, aviation regulator DGCA had last week issued circular asking airlines and airport operators to ensure various measures are in place.

"Separate holding area (while they are waiting for their RT-PCR test results) may be demarcated for the passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries in each airport, with proper amenities for passengers...," the regulator said in the circular dated 29 November.

To avoid congestion, the DGCA had emphasised the need to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed.

"Signages may be put up at prominent places and volunteers may be placed to guide the passengers to prevent any chaos," it noted.

With respect to identifying passengers for random RT-PCR tests, the watchdog said that airlines should put in place proper randomisation process.

"Announcements as to the seat numbers selected through the randomisation process may be made in the flight itself so that passengers are prepared," the regulator said.

