Statiq wins HPCL tender to supply over 500 EV chargers across 12 states

Statiq wins HPCL tender to supply over 500 EV chargers across 12 states1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
While over 400 chargers will be of 3.3 kw capacity each, a few more than a hundred chargers will be of 7.7 kw capacity each.
New Delhi: Electric vehicle charging services provider Statiq has been awarded a tender by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), to install over 500 chargers at its outlets spread across 12 states.
“While over 400 chargers will be of 3.3 kw capacity each, a few more than a hundred chargers will be of 7.7 kw capacity each. All types of EVs including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will be able to make use of these EV chargers," the company said in a statement.
The EV chargers will be installed across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Last year, Statiq had installed nearly 200 chargers – about 130 chargers of 3.3 kw and 75 chargers of 7.7 kw capacity – at HPCL’s outlets in a number of towns including Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun and Varanasi.
“With HPCL undertaking a major and country-wide exercise in terms of setting up EV charging stations at their petrol pumps, we are indeed happy to have won this tender and become a part of their EV infrastructure building up journey. With these chargers present at their petrol pump stations, EV users would now be able to seamlessly access easy and convenient charging options. This would certainly enable them to get similar user experiences as they did with their petrol and diesel vehicles before," Aman Rehman, Head Of Government Relations, Statiq, said.
The company aims to provide an end-to-end service for EV charging solutions for landowners, EV users, and vehicle manufacturers.
