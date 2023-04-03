Statiq wins HPCL tender to supply over 500 EV chargers across 12 states

“With HPCL undertaking a major and country-wide exercise in terms of setting up EV charging stations at their petrol pumps, we are indeed happy to have won this tender and become a part of their EV infrastructure building up journey. With these chargers present at their petrol pump stations, EV users would now be able to seamlessly access easy and convenient charging options. This would certainly enable them to get similar user experiences as they did with their petrol and diesel vehicles before," Aman Rehman, Head Of Government Relations, Statiq, said.