‘Statue of Equality’ unveiled in Hyderabad by PM Modi. 5 things to know

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Unveiling the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad's Shamshabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the statue is a symbol of the saint's knowledge, detachment, and ideals, which will inspire the youth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unveiling the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad's Shamshabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the statue is a symbol of the saint's knowledge, detachment, and ideals, which will inspire the youth.

Addressing on the occasion, PM Modi said, "I believe that it will not only inspire the future generations but also strengthen the ancient identity of India." {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Addressing on the occasion, PM Modi said, "I believe that it will not only inspire the future generations but also strengthen the ancient identity of India." {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here are 5 things to know about the Statue of Equality {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here are 5 things to know about the Statue of Equality {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 216-feet tall, the statue is among the tallest metallic sitting statues in the world and the inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of the saint

Born in 1017 in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to mother Kanthimathi and father Asuri Kesava Somayaji, Saint Ramanujacharya was revered as a Vedic philosopher who revived the Bhakti Movement.

Considered to be one of the timeless icons of equality for social reformists around the world, his teachings are known to have inspired ancient poets like Annamacharya, Bhakt Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai.

His devotees have vouched that, Saint Ramanujacharya liberated millions from social, cultural, gender, educational, and economic discrimination with the foundational conviction that every human is equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste, or creed.

Saint Ramanujacharya is known for his regard for all human and being against practices that differentiated between people. He was responsible for opening temple doors to people 1,000 years ago, even to those marginalized and discriminated against in society.

At 216-feet tall, the statue is among the tallest metallic sitting statues in the world and the inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of the saint

Born in 1017 in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to mother Kanthimathi and father Asuri Kesava Somayaji, Saint Ramanujacharya was revered as a Vedic philosopher who revived the Bhakti Movement.

Considered to be one of the timeless icons of equality for social reformists around the world, his teachings are known to have inspired ancient poets like Annamacharya, Bhakt Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai.

His devotees have vouched that, Saint Ramanujacharya liberated millions from social, cultural, gender, educational, and economic discrimination with the foundational conviction that every human is equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste, or creed.

Saint Ramanujacharya is known for his regard for all human and being against practices that differentiated between people. He was responsible for opening temple doors to people 1,000 years ago, even to those marginalized and discriminated against in society. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}