A statue of Marathi ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj desecrating at Karaswada village near Mapusa town in North Goa this week. Following this, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi visited the village and assured investigation into the incident. So far, the cops have arrested three people who were involved in desecrating the statue of the iconic 17th-century warrior king.

Dalvi told reporters that on Tuesday all three – Nigesl Joaquim Fonceca, Alex Fernandes, and Lawrence Mendes – were placed under arrest. They are residents of Mapusa, he said.

Hundreds of people had gathered outside the Mapusa police station, demanding their immediate arrest. The statue, allegedly desecrated on Sunday night, was replaced with another one on Monday evening in the presence of state social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai. The three accused were remanded in police custody for six days by a court, DySP Dalvi said. The accused have been booked under sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 153-A (promoting enmity between groups), and 427-A (committing mischief and causing loss) of the Indian Penal Code.

Carlos Ferreira, the MLA from Aldona in North Goa, said the act was condemnable and added followers of the 17th century Maratha king have decided to install a new statue at the same place as soon as possible.