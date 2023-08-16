Statue of Marathi ruler Shivaji Maharaj desecrated in Goa, 3 arrested1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Goa: The three accused were remanded in police custody for six days by a court. The accused have been booked under sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 153-A (promoting enmity between groups), and 427-A (committing mischief and causing loss) of the IPC.
A statue of Marathi ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj desecrating at Karaswada village near Mapusa town in North Goa this week. Following this, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi visited the village and assured investigation into the incident. So far, the cops have arrested three people who were involved in desecrating the statue of the iconic 17th-century warrior king.