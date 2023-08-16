Statue of Marathi ruler Shivaji Maharaj desecrated in Goa, 3 arrested

Hundreds of people had gathered outside the Mapusa police station, demanding their immediate arrest. The statue, allegedly desecrated on Sunday night, was replaced with another one on Monday evening in the presence of state social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai. The three accused were remanded in police custody for six days by a court, DySP Dalvi said. The accused have been booked under sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 153-A (promoting enmity between groups), and 427-A (committing mischief and causing loss) of the Indian Penal Code.

