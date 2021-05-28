Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Statue of Unity: Tent City operator gets notice for alleged encroachment

Statue of Unity: Tent City operator gets notice for alleged encroachment

Premium
Statue of Unity
1 min read . 10:46 AM IST PTI

  • Tent City-1 is a hotel built on a hilly area near the Statue of Unity
  • The land on which it stands was transferred to the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL), a state entity, by the government

A private firm operating a luxurious hotel near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district has been issued a notice by the local authority for allegedly encroaching on government land.

A private firm operating a luxurious hotel near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district has been issued a notice by the local authority for allegedly encroaching on government land.

Tent City-1 is a hotel built on a hilly area near the Statue of Unity.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Tent City-1 is a hotel built on a hilly area near the Statue of Unity.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The land on which it stands was transferred to the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL), a state entity, by the government.

TCGL has entered into a contract with an event management firm to operate Tent City-1, said a release by the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority on Thursday.

During a recent visit to Tent City-1, officials found that without seeking any permission the firm had started construction of 16 new tents and a swimming pool on government land close to a lake, the release alleged.

The firm had also encroached on a tract of forest land near the main gate of Tent City-1 and was using it as a parking area, the release alleged.

The mamlatdar (a revenue officer) of Garudeshwar taluka on Thursday served a show-cause notice to the company and asked it to immediately remove all the encroachments at its own expense.

The mamlatdar also asked the company owners to remain present at his office on May 29 for inquiry, said the release.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!