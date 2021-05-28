Statue of Unity: Tent City operator gets notice for alleged encroachment

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A private firm operating a luxurious hotel near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district has been issued a notice by the local authority for allegedly encroaching on government land.

The land on which it stands was transferred to the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL), a state entity, by the government.

TCGL has entered into a contract with an event management firm to operate Tent City-1, said a release by the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority on Thursday.

During a recent visit to Tent City-1, officials found that without seeking any permission the firm had started construction of 16 new tents and a swimming pool on government land close to a lake, the release alleged.

The firm had also encroached on a tract of forest land near the main gate of Tent City-1 and was using it as a parking area, the release alleged.

The mamlatdar (a revenue officer) of Garudeshwar taluka on Thursday served a show-cause notice to the company and asked it to immediately remove all the encroachments at its own expense. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mamlatdar also asked the company owners to remain present at his office on May 29 for inquiry, said the release.

