Statutory filings in MCA go interactive

The new ‘company module’ in the ministry’s compliance portal will have chatbots to assist in filings and will have web forms rather than portable document format (PDF) forms and deploy artificial intelligence to guide the user through the filing process, a person familiar with the project said. The idea is to make the portal more responsive and scale up the ease of doing business, especially for small businesses which may not have the resources to hire professionals for compliance. The ministry, which recently rolled out a similar module for limited liability partnerships (LLPs), expects the new company module will be fully operational in another two months.

