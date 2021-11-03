NEW DELHI:Trade minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday cautioned the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to stay alert against cartelisation and collusion and ensure transparency in operations.

Goyal also asked officials to make GeM more affordable and further increase the volume of business.

"As the volume of operations grow, AI would be needed to bring most appropriate buyers and sellers together for transactions. Use of AI would also act as a watch dog against business malpractices like collusion and cartelisation which often sneak in online business platforms," minister said while reviewing operations of GeM.

The minister said operations should be audited regularly to ensure that all technical and financial aspects of GeM stay strong all the time.

Goyal asked officials to make GeM more user and commerce friendly so that ease of doing business can be further promoted. He also directed officials to significantly reduce and cap the transaction charges so that more traders are attracted to the GeM portal.

He was informed that the pilot project to integrate GeM with the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) will be launched by next month while the process of integrating GeM with India Post and Ministry of Panchayati Raj is in progress.

Piyush Goyal asked GeM authorities to wrap up the pending audit by the Directorate of Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC).

The GeM is a 100% government-owned company setup under the aegis of Department of Commerce for procurement of goods and services by central and state government organisations.

Since its launch 9 August 2016, the order value of GeM has grown more than 90 times - from ₹422 crore in FY17 to over ₹38,620 crore in FY21 with MSMEs constituting 56.7% share of total order value. More than 55,400 buyers and 30,66,400 sellers have onboarded the GeM. The portal now provides trade in 16,456 products and 206 service categories.

