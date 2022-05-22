Stay away from fake SBI SMS alerts asking to share confidential details: Govt

Never share your personal or banking details with anyone or, save your account information on a website. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) says “If someone has fraudulently withdrawn money from your bank account, inform your bank immediately. When you notify the bank, remember to take acknowledgement from your bank. The bank has to resolve your complaint within 90 days from the date of receipt. If the transaction has happened because of your negligence, that is, because of your sharing your password, PIN, OTP , etc., you will have to bear the loss till you report it to your bank. If the fraudulent transactions continue even after you have informed the bank, your bank will have to reimburse those amounts. If you delay the reporting, your loss will increase and it will be decided based on the RBI guidelines and the policy approved by your bank's board." Contact your bank promptly if you suspect a fraudulent transaction, according to the RBI, or you can give 14440 a missed call for more information.