‘Stay calm, but…’: Delhi's top doctor cautions as Covid cases rise

‘Stay calm, but…’: Delhi's top doctor cautions as Covid cases rise1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
Delhi's top hospital doctor on Thursday said there should be calm, at the same time cautious as coronavirus cases show a uptick in the national capital and other areas.
"We need to stay calm but cautious, there's no need to close schools and shopping malls as of now," Dr Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.
Gupta said we have almost created immunity against the virus and people should continue wearing masks.
Earlier during the day, the Delhi education directorate issued an advisory to all private schools in the national capital amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.
The advisory said that if a case related to Covid-19 is noticed/reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the Directorate.
"If any Covid case noticed/reported to school authority the same must be intimated to Directorate& concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being," the notification read.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that it will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 Covid-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
