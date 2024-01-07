Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has asked the members of the Muslim community in Assam to avoid travelling by trains from January 20 to January 25 to avoid "any untoward incident". He also called “the BJP is the biggest enemy of the Muslims". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to the AIUDF chief’s statement, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "...People from all religions should welcome Lord Ram on January 22 because Lord Ram is the symbol of India and not just of one religion..."

On Friday, addressing a political campaign in Barpeta district of Assam, the AIUDF chief urged the Muslim community of Assam to remain home from January 20 to 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We will have to be cautious. Muslims should not travel by train from January 20 to January 25. The Ram idol will be placed in Ram Janmabhoomi, the entire world will witness this. Lakhs of people will come. BJP's plan is big. During this period, we should not travel by train and should stay at home," Ajmal said while addressing a gathering in Assam's Barpeta.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Ajmal said, “The BJP is the biggest enemy of the Muslims. BJP is the enemy of our life, our faith, our Azaan...."

“They are enemy of our lives, our pride, mosques and modesty of Muslim women. Our laws are based on Quran but they are interfering in that too," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP hist back Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed AIUDF chief Ajmal for reportedly encouraging Muslims to stay at home between January 20 and 26, news agency ANI reported.

Singh stated: "BJP does not hate Muslims. We work with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari has been invited for the 'consecration' ceremony of Ram temple and he will also participate in the prayers. People like Badruddin Ajmal, Owaisi spread hatred in society. BJP respect all religions."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 and over 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!