Stay home, period

This may be a call that other companies may soon have to take as well. The pandemic has laid bare the insufficiency of our urban infrastructure, which is crumbling under the weight of demands placed by a population much larger than it can handle. Tragically, how long it will take to quell the pandemic remains uncertain, even though it’s been more than an year since its outbreak. In fact, given the severity of our second wave, it’s not just lockdowns but human-resource constraints that could squeeze commercial activity. Alarming fractions of many companies’ staff in Mumbai and Delhi have been affected. Banks have had to shorten their work hours. Unless the pandemic is swiftly brought under control, trained personnel could end up in short supply. Permanent work-from-home should be mulled over.

