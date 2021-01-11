Stay implementation of farm laws or we will do it: Supreme Court tells govt

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to stay the implementation of the three new farm laws or said, it will put a stay on it.

"Tell us whether you will put the laws on hold or else we will do it. What's the ego here?" asked the apex court as the ongoing farmers' protest against the three contentious agricultural laws entered day 47.

A three-judge bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, is hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj K Jha, against the constitutional validity of three newly-enacted farm laws, passed by the Central Government along with the plea to remove protesting farmers from the Delhi borders.

The top court's remarks came while it was hearing petitions challenging the controversial farm laws and the farmer agitation at the Delhi borders.

Saying the situation had gone worse, CJI Bobde said the Union of India must take responsibility for all this. "You (Centre) are bringing the laws and you can do it in a better manner."

Expressing his displeasure over the way the laws are being framed, the CJI said: "What is going on."

"The talks have failed. The whole thing has gone on for more than a month and what negotiations are going on, we don't understand. This is a very delicate situation. The parties are in a delicate situation," Bobde added.

"Our intention is that whether we can bring an amicable solution to the issue. Can the law be put on hold for some time? the CJI asked Venugopal.

"We can see whether we constitute a committee for resolving the issue. Whether you are a part of the solution of a part of the problem," the CJI said.

"There is not a single petition, nor pleadings, which said the laws are good," he said.

"Some people have committed suicide, old people and women are a part of the agitation. What is happening?" said CJI.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly-enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

