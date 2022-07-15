Stay strong, Virat: Pakistan captain Babar Azam backs out-of-form Kohli2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 05:40 PM IST
Virat Kohli needs support of everyone, said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has urged Virat Kohli to recover from his protracted dry spell, stating the former India captain needs help from all sides to endure his dry spell. With the final ODI scheduled on July 17, Kohli, who hasn't scored a hundred in almost three years, hasn't been particularly effective in England's restricted overs. But the captain of Pakistan, Babar, offered Kohli, who was out of form, his unwavering support.