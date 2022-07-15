Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has urged Virat Kohli to recover from his protracted dry spell, stating the former India captain needs help from all sides to endure his dry spell. With the final ODI scheduled on July 17, Kohli, who hasn't scored a hundred in almost three years, hasn't been particularly effective in England's restricted overs. But the captain of Pakistan, Babar, offered Kohli, who was out of form, his unwavering support.

"I just feel that in the present situation Kohli needs support and to be backed. I tweeted wishing him best because I know how a player feels when he is going through this period and he needs the support of everyone," Babar said at a pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Babar backed Kohli after Rohit Sharma, the current Indian captain, had also backed the late captain. Following his late-night tweet endorsing Kohli, Babar was questioned by the media about Kohli.

"This too shall pass. Stay strong," the 27-year-old wrote.

"For someone who has won so many matches for India, you need one or two innings to bounce back. That's what I feel and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," Rohit said at the post-match press conference on Thursday.

Saying that a cricketer of Kohli's calibre does not need any reassurance from anyone, Rohit added, "He has played so many matches, over such a long period of time. He is such a great batter."

Jos Buttler, the captain of England, also supported Kohli, stating that it is vital to remember that like every cricketer, Kohli can have a few poor performances before regaining his form.

"I suppose in a little way it is quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best in ODI cricket in the world," Buttler said.

"So, he has been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, they go through runs of form where they do not perform as well as they do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you are hoping it does not come against us," Buttler added.

In seven ODI matches this year, Kohli has only managed to hit 158 runs, including only two fifties. The 33-year-old is still ranked third in the ICC ODI rankings, after Imam ul Haq and Babar of Pakistan.

(With PTI inputs)