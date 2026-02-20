US envoy Sergio Gor shares fresh update on possible Modi-Trump meeting – ‘stay tuned’

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Friday said that a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will take place at the right time.

“Stay tuned, I'm sure it'll happen at the right moment,” Gor told news agency ANI on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit when asked about the possibility of a Modi-Trump meeting.

The two leaders met last time when President Trump hosted PM Modi for an official working visit in Washington, DC, on 13 February 2025. Throughout 2025, Modi and Trump maintained regular communication, especially around trade negotiations.

Gor was at AI Impact Summit as India formally joined Pax Silica –the US-led effort on artificial intelligence and supply chain security – today, 20 February.

Apart from Gor, visiting US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, S Krishnan, Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology, were present as India signed and exchanged the Pax Silica declaration.

Gor said it's been a very impactful summit. “We have a lot of opportunities between our two nations, and so we look forward on engaging on that,” he told news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, Gor described the India–United States relationship as having “limitless potential”, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new bilateral trade agreement that sharply lowers American tariffs on Indian goods and signals a major realignment in energy and technology cooperation.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held in Delhi from 16 February to 20 February, marking the first global AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South. The summit has attracted government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to democratise artificial intelligence, while calling for a transparent approach to data sharing.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of The India AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi also presented India’s MANAV Vision for AI, which he said will serve as a crucial link in advancing humanity's welfare.