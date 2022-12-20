Stay vigilant, avoid panic, says health ministry amid China covid surge

A scientist at the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said, “Everybody in India has built good immunity and T-cell immunity also takes care of human body. We don’t see that the present situation in China can affect India. We are continuing our surveillance. However, there are no samples right now and INSACOG is trying their best to collect the samples from the hospital and all these are Omicron variants which are circulating right now." As of 19 December, Chinese authorities had reported 10 million cases of covid-19 with 31,309 deaths.

