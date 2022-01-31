The third COVID wave in some Indian states was most likely driven by BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, popularly known as stealth Omicron, as per the genome sequencing data submitted by Indian labs to the GISAID database. The states where the trend is clear are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Bijaya Dhakal, Texas-based molecular biologist who analyzed India data pointed out, India is another country where coronavirus BA.2 is rapidly replacing Delta & Omicron BA.1.

BA.2 dominant in 4 states:

In Delhi, the BA.1 and BA.1.1 switch to BA.2 appears to have happened at end of December itself, the latest date for which sample details were available, as per the data available in outbreak.info

In Karnataka, BA.2 has likely replaced Delta, BA.1/BA.1.1

In Gujarat, BA.2 became dominant from at least the second week of January

In Uttar Pradesh, the BA.2 became the most dominant variant to be sampled in the first week of the month itself. The state, like many others, has submitted a low number of samples.

In Maharashtra, there “is almost a hodgepodge of all three important variants: Delta, Omicron BA.1/BA.1.1 and Omicron BA.2

What is stealth Omicron?

BA.2, which is a close cousin of BA.1, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of omicron because its particular genetic traits are hard to detect.

The coronavirus has many mutations. About 20 of them in the spike protein that studs the outside of the virus are shared with the original omicron. But it also has additional genetic changes not seen in the initial version. However, it is still unclear how significant those mutations are.

Why is it difficult to track?

The BA.1 version of Omicron is easy to track it missing one of three target genes used in a common PCR test. Cases showing this pattern were assumed by default to be caused by BA.1. However, BA.2 does not have the same missing target gene.

Hence, scientists are monitoring it the same way they have prior variants, including Delta.

Should we be worried of rising number of stealth Omicron cases in India?

Some early reports indicate that BA.2 is definitely more infectious than the already extremely contagious BA.1.

UK Health Security Agency has suggested that household transmission is higher among contacts of people infected with BA.2 (13.4%) compared with other Omicron cases (10.3%). Meanwhile, Danish health officials estimate that BA.2 may be 1.5 times more transmissible than BA.1.

An initial analysis by scientists in Denmark shows no differences in hospitalisations for BA.2 compared with the original omicron. It's also unclear how well treatments will work against it.

Doctors also don't yet know for sure if someone who's already had COVID-19 caused by omicron can be sickened again by BA.2. But they're hopeful, especially that a prior omicron infection might lessen the severity if that happens.

(With inputs from agencies)

