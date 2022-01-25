Vinod Bhandari, founder chairman of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), informed PTI, “Lung involvement ranging from 1 per cent to 50%was observed in six out of 21 patients of this Omicron sub-lineage. Three patients are still hospitalized, while 18 have been discharged. Of the 21, a total of 15 adults have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine."

