‘Stealth’ Omicron variant is behind major outbreak in this country

While little is known of the BA.2 omicron sub-variant, including whether it’s more infectious or deadly, it’s widely considered harder to detect because of its unique genetic traits that make it difficult to distinguish from other Covid variants. The Hong Kong government is concerned the strain could double the number of cases in two to three days, making it a particular threat to the city, which is densely populated but has one of the lowest vaccination rates among developed economies, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

