Steel, cement freight rates rise as construction activity picks up

Cumulatively, the CRISFrex Index improved to 120 in December 2021 from 114 in the past month due to these factors. Further, relatively stable fuel prices have resulted in this increase translating into a direct increase in margins. FCF, (pre-EMI) as assessed by CRISIL, is estimated to be at about 20% of freight earnings compared with 15% in November 2021, translating into a sequential rise in terms of margins, but margins are still slightly below levels seen in December 2020.