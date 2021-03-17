Steel companies will use supernormal profits to pay back 35,000 crore debt

For much the same reasons, another credit ratings agency India Ratings and Research has revised its outlook on the steel sector to stable for FY22 from negative. The agency expects FY22 steel volumes to improve year-on-year and compensate for a likely moderation in per tonne margins, as steel prices gradually moderate over FY22 from the high levels witnessed over the second half of this fiscal. Once the Odisha iron ore mines ramp-up, the lessees of auctioned mines, given high premiums bid, are likely to try and pass on high premiums to customers, thus providing a further fillip to the prices.