News
Steel imports are rising, but India is not worried
Summary
- The imports are a drop in the ocean of total steel consumption in the country, Union steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said
New Delhi: Union steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India becoming a net importer of steel between April and November this fiscal year is not a concern for the government, terming the imports a drop in the ocean of total steel consumption in the country.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more