Steel industry saw rise in output, consumption in Apr-Dec: Report

“The domestic steel demand growth will be healthy at 10-12% in FY23, driven by continued thrust on infrastructure development and pick-up in the real estate and construction activities amid an overall economic revival. While the exports declined sharply in the first nine months of FY23, the recent withdrawal of export duty on steel products and iron pellets as well as a reduction in the export duty of iron ore lumps and fines is expected to reverse this trend with the full impact expected by early FY24,“ said Tanvi Shah, Director, CareEdge Advisory & Research.

