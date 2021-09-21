Steel minister asks Indian steel industry to adopt hydrogen in a big way

NEW DELHI : Steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has advised the Indian steel industry to adopt hydrogen in a big way.

“Acknowledging the concerns regarding environment and emissions generated by steel sector, the minister advised the industry to move towards adoption of using hydrogen in a big way," steel ministry said in a statement on Monday.

As part of its energy security strategy, India plans to shortly kick-start its green hydrogen pathway by calling bids for 4 gigawatt (GW) electrolyzer capacity. This comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech announcing a National Hydrogen Mission.

Also, the Union government plans to implement the Green Hydrogen Consumption Obligation (GHCO) in fertilizer production and petroleum refining, similar to what was done with renewable purchase obligations (RPO).

“Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh directed the ministry officials to hold a discussion with the industry to address the concerns of the industry regarding the production-linked incentive scheme for specialty steel which was notified in July 2021. The minister directed that due consultation with the steel players should be done prior to the issuance of guidelines for PLI scheme," the statement said.

PLI schemes, originally announced last year, seek to create global manufacturing champions in India by removing sectoral disabilities and creating economies of scale to develop complete component ecosystems in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February invited global firms to take advantage of the ₹1.97 trillion PLI schemes for 13 sectors, including speciality steel and expand their manufacturing in India.

This comes against the backdrop of a robust demand for steel and high prices. With the current cost of green hydrogen produced by electrolysis estimated at around ₹350 per kg, the plan is to more than halve it to ₹160 per kg by 2029-30.

