Steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Tuesday directed central public sector enterprises under its administrative control to take up the issue of manganese ore exploration with state governments and explore new manganese bearing areas in India to boost its domestic production.

The direction was given during the meeting of the consultative committee of the Ministry of Steel, convened to look at ways to bolster the manganese ore industry in India.

During the meeting, a wide gamut of issues was covered, including usage of manganese ore, global scenario of manganese ore, manganese production in India and contribution of MOIL in country’s manganese production and future road map as per steel demand in the country by 2030.

MOIL is contributing around 45% of domestic production and has drawn up plan to increase production up to 1.8 million MT by 2024-25 and 3.5 million MT by 2030.

The consultative committee suggested exploration and survey of minerals in Jharkhand, Odisha and Karnataka and suggested forming a Research & Development team to work out the possibility of usage of manganese in e-vehicles batteries.

During the meeting, the steel minister also pointed out that as per the current progress, steel production in the country is likely to hit a record production of 115 million metric tonnes this year.

Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste and senior officers of the Ministry of Steel and the CPSEs were present in the meeting.

