Steel Minister: India planning continued import of Russian coking coal

According to the ministry, the import of Non-Coking coal primarily used in the power sector has decreased by 60.87% from 58.09 MT to 22.73 MT up to Jan 22 in comparison to the same period of FY 20. The overall import of coal has also reduced to 173.20 MT in the period from April to January 2022 as compared to 207.235 MT during the corresponding period of FY 20, a decrease of about 16.42% which has resulted in significant savings of forex reserves this year especially when the coal prices are at a high level in the international market. The government's all efforts are on to further enhance domestic coal production as the availability of additional coal will aid in import substitution.

