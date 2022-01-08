Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh laid the foundation stone for a 7 MTPA (million tonne per annum) screening and beneficiation plant at NMDC’s Donimalai iron ore mine in Karnataka on Saturday.

The minister reviewed operations at the Donimalai and Kumaraswamy iron ore mines and NMDC's pellet plant on his visit.

Addressing the officials, he said, “The largest producer of iron ore in India - NMDC has consistently met the infrastructure needs of the country. As India gears up to become an iron and steel powerhouse and we head closer to achieving the Steel Vision 2030, NMDC will play a pivotal role."

He also ordered close monitoring of execution and commissioning of ongoing projects so that they could be completed on priority.

On Saturday, while inaugurating the NMDC Tree Plantation Drive as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the minister emphasized on collective responsibility towards a Green India.

The minister also congratulated NMDC on earning 5 Star Ratings for all their mining complexes and said, “The mining sector must be deeply conscious of its impact on the environment. Sustainable mining practices and conservation initiatives are the need of the hour. It is a matter of pride that NMDC is committed to eco-friendly mining."

At present, NMDC produces 7.0 MTPA iron ore from the Donimalai mine which is processed by SP-1. Kumaraswamy iron ore mine. This will be enhanced to 10.0 MTPA in the future.

