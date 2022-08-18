Steel Ministry extends PLI scheme application deadline for specialty steel again1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 01:06 PM IST
The new deadline to fill application through the online application window is now 15 September, 2022.
The Union Ministry of Steel on 17 August extended the last date for receipt of applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel again. The deadline to fill application through the online application window is now 15 September, 2022.