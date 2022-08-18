OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Steel Ministry extends PLI scheme application deadline for specialty steel again
Listen to this article

The Union Ministry of Steel on 17 August extended the last date for receipt of applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel again. The deadline to fill application through the online application window is now 15 September, 2022.

The application can be sent to the website https://plimos.meconlimited.co.in/.

"The last date for receipt of applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel through the online application window (at https://plimos.meconlimited.co.in/) has been extended up to 15.09.2022," the Ministry of Steel said in an official statement.

The government through a gazette notification on 29 July, 2021, informed that the Union Cabinet approved the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel in India to be implemented over FY 2023-24 to FY 2029-30 with a budgetary outlay of 6,322 crore.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ll expand product portfolio under PLI’

The government through this scheme aims to promote manufacturing of such steel grades within the country. Also, the government aims to boost the domestic production of ‘Specialty Steel’ and attract significant investment for production of ‘Specialty Steel’ in the country.

Apart from this, the ministry had said that the scheme will give employment to about 5,25,000 people of which 68,000 will be direct employment. However, the last date has ben extended multiple times since it was launched in 2021.

As per government's expectation, the speciality steel production will become 42 million tonnes by the end of 2026-27 and the export of specialty steel will become around 5.5 million tonnes by the same period.

The ministry had chosen 5 categories of specialty steel which have been chosen in the PLI Scheme – including coated/plated steel products, high strength/wear resistant steel, specialty rails, alloy steel products and steel wires, and electrical steel.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout