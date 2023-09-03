Steel ministry sets sights on unused ₹4,000 cr for PLI 2.04 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:26 PM IST
The ministry is seeking unused funds from the existing PLI for specialty steel to enable it to launch an expanded version, PLI 2.0, for steel grades used in making defence equipment and automobiles.
NEW DELHI : The steel ministry is seeking the release of around ₹4,000 crore of unused funds from the existing production linked incentive (PLI) for specialty steel to enable it to launch an expanded version— PLI 2.0—for steel grades used in making defence equipment and automobiles, two persons privy to the development said.