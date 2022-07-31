Steel ministry sets up advisory committee for secondary steel sector

Steel ministry sets up advisory committee for secondary steel sector1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
Ministry of steel has constituted an advisory committee for secondary steel under the chairmanship of minister of civil aviation and steel Jyotiraditya Scindia to identify and deliberate on the issues pertaining to the steel sector especially the secondary steel industry.
The first meeting of the committee is scheduled on 8 August where it is likely to identify issues of concern and set priority for the committee for action. Inputs will also be invited from all stakeholders so that actionable points are quickly identified and resolved.
Secondary steel producers form an important component of the domestic steel industry. But their share in country’s steel output has been falling sharply over the years. From a level of 55% in 2015, secondary steel producers now account for an output of just 40% of country’s total steel production.
Steel ministry hopes that the important inputs coming from the advisory committee would help in formulation of a much need policy for the secondary steel sector.
The secondary steel sector, which has seen a sharp fall in its capacity utilisation levels, wants higher allocation of coal from Coal India while steel government’s intervention to levy export duty on iron ore pellets so that the key steel making raw material is available for domestic producers.
Apart from the steel minister, the advisory committee will have representation from All India Induction Furnace Association, Sponge Iron Manufacturers’ Association, Institute for Stainless Steel development Association, Alloy Steel producers Association, Steel re-rollers Association, Pellet Manufacturers’ Association, Indian Ferro alloy Producers association etc.
