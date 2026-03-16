Steel Ministry to host global steel leaders in April at Bharat Steel 2026

Ministry of Steel is all set to showcase India’s steel ambition at Bharat Steel 2026 on 16-17 April in New Delhi.

With participation from governments, foreign delegations, industry leaders, technology innovators, policymakers, and investors, Bharat Steel 2026 aims to position New Delhi as the centre of the steel supply chain conversation, bringing the global steel industry together under one roof.

“It will be an important industry gathering to discuss critical aspects of the global steel supply chain, including the impact of tariffs, trade policies, technology disruptions, raw material security and logistics infrastructure,” said Shri Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

With participants expected from leading steel-producing and steel-consuming nations, Bharat Steel 2026 will serve as a platform for global dialogue on the future of the industry.

Bharat Steel 2026 will feature various speakers representing governments, public sector enterprises, global steel producers, and technology providers.

These include Giacomo Mareschi Danieli (Group CEO, Danieli), Dilip Oommen (CEO, AM/NS India), Abhyuday Jindal (MD, Jindal Stainless), Sajjan Jindal (Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group), Naveen Jindal (Chairman, Jindal Steel and Member of Parliament), Anil Agarwal (Non-Executive Chairman, Vedanta Limited), and Takahiro Mori (Representative Director and Vice Chairman, Nippon Steel Corporation), among many other distinguished leaders including CMDs of Mining and Steel PSEs.

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The summit will also see the participation of senior political leadership, central and state government representatives, and senior policymakers, reflecting the strategic importance of the steel sector in India’s industrial and economic development.

India has emerged as one of the most dynamic steel markets in the world, backed by strong infrastructure expansion, rapid industrialisation and manufacturing-led growth. It has set ambitious targets to expand its steelmaking capacity to 300 MT by 2030 and 400 MT by 2035.