With escalating demand for medical oxygen in sync with the rising covid-19 cases in the country, steel plants both in public and private sector have ramped up production and supplied 3131.8 metric tonne of medical oxygen to various states on Sunday. While on Saturday, the volume stood at 2894 MT a week later, on an average 1500-1700 MT per day was being dispatched.

Steel plants have been able to enhance the supply of medical oxygen by taking various initiatives, which include reduction in the production of Nitrogen and Argon and only producing medical oxygen in most plants.

The steel plants are normally required to keep 3.5 days of safety stock of liquid oxygen in their storage tanks which is vaporized and used in case some problem develops in the oxygen plants. Through continuous engagement with the steel producers, the safety stock has been reduced to 0.5 days instead of the earlier 3.5 days because of which medical oxygen supply had significantly increased, the industry department under the ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement on Monday.

To facilitate the faster movement of medical oxygen, the industry department has directed that certain number of nitrogen and argon tankers be converted to carry oxygen. As on date, there are 765 nitrogen tankers with a capacity of 8345 MT and 434 argon tankers with a capacity of 7642 MT. Permission for converting portion of them for carrying oxygen has been issued by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization(PESO). This will remove a major bottleneck in transportation of LMO to states. As on date, 1172 tankers are available for LMO, with the capacity 15900 MT.

Bhilai Steel Plant is taking a very short shut down to enhance their liquid oxygen production by 15MT. “This shut down will not come in the way of dispatches. Similar directions have been given to other Central Public Sector Enterprises-owned steel plants to explore the possibility of enhancing their capacity," the industry department said.

