Steel plants ramp up supply of liquid oxygen for covid-19 patients

To facilitate the faster movement of medical oxygen, the industry department has directed that certain number of nitrogen and argon tankers be converted to carry oxygen. As on date, there are 765 nitrogen tankers with a capacity of 8345 MT and 434 argon tankers with a capacity of 7642 MT. Permission for converting portion of them for carrying oxygen has been issued by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization(PESO). This will remove a major bottleneck in transportation of LMO to states. As on date, 1172 tankers are available for LMO, with the capacity 15900 MT.

