Production output of the Steel sector shrunk by -83.95% to 1,584 Thousand Tonnes in April 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (-24.07%) of the sector in the previous month.

The sector's growth rate (-83.95%) was lower than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-38.12%).

Steel is among 8 of the total 8 sectors that contracted in April 2020.

Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.

