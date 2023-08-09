Steep decline in number of consequential train accidents: Govt

Steep decline in number of consequential train accidents: Govt1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:16 PM IST
The government has undertaken expansion projects in the northeast, central India, among others, to connect different parts of India to meet the growing requirements of the people and the economy
New Delhi: Union minister for tribal affairs Arjun Munda on Wednesday said that there has been a substantial reduction in consequential train accidents over the years, with the numbers dropping from 473 in 2000-01 to 48 in 2022-23.
